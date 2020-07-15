Congress eyes new virus aid as school, health crisis deepens

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are poised to roll out their $1 trillion counteroffer to House Democrats’ $3 trillion COVID-19 aid package. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged Wednesday that the virus is “not going away” as Congress races to figure out a national strategy to stem the pandemic and economic fallout. But having hit “pause” in May, as McConnell put it, Republicans now face a potentially more dire situation. They had hoped the pandemic would ease, but instead, coronavirus cases are spiking, states are resuming shutdowns and parents are wondering if it’s safe to send their children back to school.