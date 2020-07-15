Chippewa Valley residents share memories of ‘the storm’

Chippewa Valley (Eau Claire) - It was 40 years ago Wednesday that the "storm of 1980" left a trail of destruction in the Chippewa Valley, killing three and leaving over 40 miles of damage.

To commemorate the anniversary, the Chippewa Valley Museum hosted a virtual event, allowing locals to share stories and memories of that day.

In attendance was Luc Anthony, author of "Spearhead Echo - The Storm of 1980."

The book is a collection of stories from firsthand accounts, of what some call the worst storm in Wisconsin's history.

"There was a lot of community coming together," Anthony said. "That was my big takeaway from the book, having gone through all of those interviews. So many people came together to help everyone else out, to recover."

Anthony, who is an Eau Claire native, recently launched a Facebook page dedicated to the storm. There people can post pictures and tell personal stories.

Head to https://www.facebook.com/TheStormOf1980/ for more information.