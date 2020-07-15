Chippewa County to host free COVID-19 testing site with Wisconsin National Guard

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Chippewa County's COVID-19 risk level is officially deemed to be high as case numbers continue to rise, and health officials are calling the National Guard back in to hold another day of free testing.



Next Monday, July 20, a free drive-thru testing site will be held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.



Any Wisconsin resident five years or older can be tested by a nasal swab. No referral from the health department or a doctor is needed.



At previous free testing sites in our area, folks needed to be experiencing at least one symptom of COVID-19, but now the tests will be open to asymptomatic people.



"There's more testing kits available at this point," said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman. "So, when there were less test kits available, we needed to prioritize those for people that were symptomatic. We definitely want to get a read on our community and see how prevalent it is with asymptomatic individuals as well."



The testing will take place from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Officials have the supplies to test up to 400 people.