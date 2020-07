Chippewa County (WQOW) - If you were at a Chippewa County bar last week you may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

That is according to Chippewa County Public Health.

Health officials say the potential COVID-19 exposure was at Big Swede's Tavern in Holcombe on July 10. No exact times were provided.

If you were at Big Swede's on July 10 and start to experience symptoms you are encouraged to get tested for the coronavirus.