China says progress made in latest border talks with India

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese spokesperson says China and India have made progress in their latest talks on a long-running border dispute that turned deadly last month. Tuesday’s was the fourth round of talks between their top commanders coming about a month after the clash in Galwan Valley that India says killed 20 of its soldiers and caused casualties on the Chinese side as well. China hasn’t confirmed any casualties on its side. Indian and Chinese troops are disengaging from a monthslong standoff along the countries’ undemarcated border. The disputed border, known as the Line of Actual Control, covers about 3,500 kilometers (2,175 miles) of frontier and stretches from Ladakh in the north to the Indian state of Sikkim in the northeast.