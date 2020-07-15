CBS, NAACP reach multi-year agreement to develop content

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS Television and the NAACP have reached an agreement to develop content that tells stories of the African American experience. The television studio and civil rights organization announced the multi-year agreement in a joint statement Wednesday. The partnership will focus on creating and producing scripted, unscripted and documentary content for the studio’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. CBS will work with the NAACP to form a team to acquire, develop and produce programming to detail inclusive stories.