Body camera footage of Floyd arrest could show more of story

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Video from the body cameras of two officers charged in the death of George Floyd is being made available for public viewing by appointment, but a judge has declined to allow news organizations to publish the footage for wider distribution. Attorneys for Thomas Lane and J. Kueng and a coalition of news media outlets are seeking to make the videos more widely available, saying they will help tell the whole story. But for now, members of the news media and the public can view the video by appointment at the courthouse starting Wednesday. The footage is expected to provide more vivid detail about what officers and Floyd did during their encounter.