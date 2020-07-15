Bateaux FC to play 3 home matches in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Amateur soccer club Bateaux FC announced Wednesday it will play three home matches at Regis High School.

The matches were previously scheduled to be played at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls.

Bateaux FC will host Lobos FC on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Fans are allowed to attend, but the club encourages everyone to wear masks and maintain at least 6 feet of separation.

The team will later host St. Croix Valley SC on July 26 and FC Midnimo on August 2 at Regis.