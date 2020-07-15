Banksy’s last COVID-19 tags scrubbed from London Tube train

LONDON (AP) — Even if you are Banksy, tagging is forbidden on London’s Underground. The local transportation agency had the acclaimed street artist’s latest work on the subject of COVID-19 scrubbed from one of its trains. Banksy uploaded a video to his Instagram and YouTube pages on Tuesday that shows him spray-painting on a Circle Line train while dressed as a maintenance worker. He then stencils his trademark rats around the carriage as a visual warning on the dangers of not wearing face coverings. One image shows a sickly rat with a runny nose that sneezes and spreads a spray of droplets across a window. Transport for London said the paintings were removed due to its anti-graffiti policy.