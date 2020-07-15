Amid virus spike, North Macedonia holds national elections

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonians are donning masks to vote amid an alarming spike in the country’s coronavirus cases, in a general election delayed for months by the pandemic and held under strict social distancing rules. Fearing a low turnout, authorities have urged people to vote and played down the risk of contracting the virus during the process. All voters must wear masks — briefly removing them for identification purposes — and keep 2 meters (6.5 feet) from other people. Opinion polls indicate Wednesday’s election will be a close race between the Social Democrats and the center-right opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.