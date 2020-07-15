30 residents displaced following Chippewa Falls apartment fire

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - An apartment fire in Chippewa Falls Wednesday afternoon, has left 30 residents displaced.

According to a press release from Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services, the department responded to a report of smoke filling a basement of an apartment building on E. Park Avenue.

First responders on scene aided police in evacuating residents. Firefighters located the fire in the basement in the electrical distribution room. They were able to quickly extinguish the flames. According to the press release, power had to be disconnected to the entire 22 unit building because of extensive damage to the electrical system.

The American Red Cross is assisting the 30 residents displaced until repairs can be made. The damage is estimated at $50,000. Investigators said the cause of the fire was due to a failure of electrical equipment.

No injuries were reported.