White House virus task force member says ‘none of us lie’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top member of the White House coronavirus task force on Tuesday said “none of us lie” to the public. Adm. Brett Giroir commented a day after President Donald Trump shared a Twitter post from a former game show host who, without evidence, accused the government’s medical experts of “lying” about the virus. Asked on NBC’s “Today,” whether the experts aren’t telling the truth, Giroir allowed that mistakes have been made and said public guidance is updated as more is learned about the virus. He said, “but none of us lie. We are completely transparent with the American people.”