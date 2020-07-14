UAE’s Mars orbiter launch from Japan delayed by weather

TOKYO (AP) — The liftoff of the United Arab Emirates’ Mars orbiter has been postponed until Friday due to bad weather at the Japanese launch site. The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission. Mission officials have said the postponement was possible since intermittent lightning and rain were forecast over the next few days. Hope is set to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation. Two other Mars missions are planned in coming days by the U.S. and China.