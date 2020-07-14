Trump’s former doctor wins House GOP nomination in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former White House physician has won the Republican nomination for a congressional seat in Texas. Ronny Jackson on Tuesday defeated Josh Winegarner in a primary runoff in the deeply red Texas Panhandle. Jackson is a retired Navy rear admiral who was also the White House physician to presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Trump picked him to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs but that nomination was derailed by allegations of drinking on the job and over-prescribing drugs. Jackson denied the allegations, and Trump endorsed his campaign.