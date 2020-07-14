Severe weather moving through the area

UPDATE: The Tornado Warning has been dropped for Eau Claire County as of 4:45 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect.

4:22 p.m.

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Eau Claire County

The National Weather Service in The Twin Cities has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Southeastern Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 422 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Augusta, or 19 miles southeast of Eau Claire,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Fairchild around 435 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;

HAIL…<.75IN