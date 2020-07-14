Tornado Warning until TUE 5:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Eau Claire County

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR

SOUTHEASTERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTY…

At 434 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Fairchild, or 19 miles northwest of Neillsville,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Eau Claire County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;

HAIL…<.75IN