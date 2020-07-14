Tornado Warning until TUE 5:00 PM CDT

Tornado Warning until TUE 5:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Eau Claire County
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR
SOUTHEASTERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTY…
At 434 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Fairchild, or 19 miles northwest of Neillsville,
moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Eau Claire County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;
HAIL…<.75IN