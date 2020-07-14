Supreme Court clears way for execution of federal prisoner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the execution of a federal prison inmate, removing a hold placed hours earlier by a trial judge. The justices voted early Tuesday to allow the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee to proceed at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Lewis would be the first federal inmate executed in 17 years. Lee’s execution had been scheduled for 4 p.m. EDT Monday. But a court order preventing Lee’s execution, issued Monday morning by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, remained in place. A federal appeals court in Washington refused the Trump administration’s plea to step in, before the Supreme Court acted.