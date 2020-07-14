Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 6:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLARK AND JACKSON COUNTIES…

At 601 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles southwest of Pittsville to 6 miles east of

Millston to 6 miles east of North Bend, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Millston around 630 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Franklin, Ballard Road And Pray Avenue, Sand Pillow, City Point,

Shamrock, The Black River Correctional Center and Pigeon Creek

Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH