Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 6:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLARK AND JACKSON

COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT…

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small

hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these

thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

central and west central Wisconsin.