Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 5:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY…

At 443 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Owen to Greenwood to 6 miles east of Fairchild,

moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Public. This storm has a history of producing damage to

trees in Augusta.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Loyal and Owen around 450 PM CDT.

Abbotsford around 505 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include County

K And Capital Road, Chili, Hog Corners, Mead Lake, Highway 73 And 98,

Atwood and Tioga.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH