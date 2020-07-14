Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 4:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Eau Claire County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT

FOR EASTERN EAU CLAIRE COUNTY…

At 433 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fairchild, or

21 miles west of Neillsville, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Augusta and Fairchild.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH