Navy: Progress on warship fire, but ship’s fate uncertain

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Firefighters were able to move deeper inside the fire-engulfed USS Bonhomme Richard on their third day of battling the flames. But a top Navy official said Tuesday that it was too soon to say if the 23-year-old ship will be salvageable. Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck says there’s been significant firefighting progress, and much less smoke is being emitted from the ship. The vessel caught fire Sunday as it was undergoing maintenance at a berth in San Diego. Sobeck says the ship is stable, and the fire’s threat of moving toward its fuel supplies has subsided. But he says a major fire inside the ship is still burning.