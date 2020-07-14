Queen’s Australia rep was assured of power before ’75 crisis

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s office assured her representative in Australia he had the power to bring down the Australian government before he took that extraordinary move in 1975. That’s according to letters released by the National Archives of Australia after a court ruling. Governor-General Sir John Kerr dismissed Australia’s then-government to resolve a deadlock in Parliament. It remains the only dismissal of an elected Australian government on the authority of a British monarch. The move spurred many calls for Australia to sever its constitutional ties with Britain and create a republic with an Australian president.