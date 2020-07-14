Quarantine loopholes bring fresh efforts to fight outbreaks

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — An Australian state is toughening its punishments for anyone caught violating coronavirus quarantines, including jailing rule breakers for up to six months. The warning follows rising virus cases worldwide and violations of restrictions that are now being further tightened. Disney officials announced Hong Kong’s Disneyland is closing again following the city’s decision to ban public gatherings of more than four people. Authorities in Thailand have revised rules governing visitors from abroad after a breakdown in screening led to two infected foreigners posing a risk to public health. Health experts are warning that outbreaks brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing are likely to flare again as precautions are relaxed.