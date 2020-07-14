Police can’t access LAPD gang database records after scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California attorney general made it impossible for law enforcement agencies to access entries that Los Angeles police made in the state’s gang database after three LA officers were charged with falsifying records. The Los Angeles Police Department’s records are roughly 25% of the database, which critics have long said fosters racial profiling. It lists nearly 80,000 people suspected of being active gang members or possible associates. Three LAPD officers are accused of misidentifying dozens of people as gang members. More than 20 other LA officers are under investigation in the widening scandal. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday urged other agencies to audit their own entries.