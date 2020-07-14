Pakistan to resume polio campaign as COVID-19 cases decline

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says it will resume a nationwide anti-polio campaign next week, months after the drive against this crippling children’s disease was halted because the coronavirus overwhelmed the country. Pakistan has had more than 253,000 cases and 5,320 deaths from COVID-19 since the first infection was detected in February. Pakistani officials said on Tuesday that the three-day polio vaccination will begin on Monday. They say that about 800,000 children will be vaccinated. Police departments have received requests to ensure the safety of the polio workers. The Taliban and other militants regularly stage deadly attacks on anti-polio teams, claiming that vaccination is a Western conspiracy.