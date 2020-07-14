NBC’s video service Peacock stresses ‘free,’ looks to 2021

Peacock, one of the last big new streaming services to launch in the U.S., was supposed to get a big boost from carrying the Olympics. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the Games to 2021, so that didn’t work out for Peacock’s owner, Comcast’s NBCUniversal. It’s launching with fewer original shows than expected because of Hollywood’s shutdown; it also won’t initially work with two popular TV-streaming gadgets, Roku or Amazon Fire. But Peacock is hoping that blaring “free” in an ad campaign for the service will entice viewers wary of adding yet another video subscription to their stack.