Mourners pay final respects to girl shot to death in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Mourners are paying their final respects to an 8-year-old Atlanta girl slain near the site of an earlier police killing. Children and adults filed past the body of Secoriea Turner at the public viewing Tuesday. Secoriea wore a gold-colored dress, a gold tiara and black sneakers. A private funeral is planned for Wednesday. Secoriea was gunned down on the Fourth of July while riding in an SUV near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer on June 12. Crews demolished the burned-out shell of the restaurant Tuesday that became the focus of protests after Brooks was shot.