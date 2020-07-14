Meet Donny!

Donny is still looking for his forever home at the Dunn County Humane Society - maybe he's just looking for your home!

He is eight and a half years old and he arrived as a stray in September.

He is extremely outgoing and demands attention. He can give high fives and has been trained to sit!He is very smart.

He does have a best friend at the shelter and they would love to be adopted together!

He does do well with other pets and enjoys the company of dogs.

Donny is on a special food for allergies but don't let that deter you from bringing him home!

For more information on Donny, contact the Dunn Cuonty Humane Society.