Man killed in Dunn County farming incident

Dunn County (WQOW) - A 76-year-old man died in the hospital on Monday after being found pinned underneath a tractor tire earlier in the day.

Dunn County authorities received the call Monday at 6:02 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the property on Highway A in the town of Colfax they found the man pinned under the tire of a small tractor.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said the man had been using the tractor and a mower on his property.

He was pulled out from under the tractor and flown to an Eau Claire hospital where he was pronounced dead.