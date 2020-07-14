 Skip to Content

Man killed in Dunn County farming incident

New
10:21 am Local News, Top Stories
cop-police-lights

Dunn County (WQOW) - A 76-year-old man died in the hospital on Monday after being found pinned underneath a tractor tire earlier in the day.

Dunn County authorities received the call Monday at 6:02 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the property on Highway A in the town of Colfax they found the man pinned under the tire of a small tractor.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said the man had been using the tractor and a mower on his property.

He was pulled out from under the tractor and flown to an Eau Claire hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

Related Articles

Skip to content