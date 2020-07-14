Large hail, strong straight-line winds, a few tornadoes and flash flooding possible Tuesday

A very active weather day is expected Tuesday with multiple clusters of potentially severe thunderstorms.

A line of thunderstorms moved through the valley in the very early morning hours Tuesday. Frequent lightning, heavy rain at times and some minor wind gusts made for an ambient start.

Doppler estimated rainfall suggests anywhere from a few tenths to over an inch of rain has already fallen, with much more on the way.

The threat for severe storms is possible at almost any time Tuesday. The potential energy for severe weather is high and the shear, or turning of the winds with height, is high enough to cause concern for tornadic activity. The best chance for severe storms will be in the later afternoon, but we may see a few in the mid-morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Chippewa Valley in a level 2, slight risk, for severe thunderstorms. Which means multiple, scattered storms could become severe Tuesday.

We are also in the highest risk zone for tornadic activity. This doesn't guarantee we'll see any tornadoes, but they definitely cannot be ruled out.

Other threats include large hail and strong straight-line wind gusts. There is a growing concern for flash flooding too, since there is an abundance of moisture available and thunderstorms will likely continue to develop along a similar line all day.

Periods of heavy rainfall that add to the totals we've already seen from earlier Tuesday morning could lead to flooding.

Outside of thunderstorms it will be cloudy and humid with highs only climbing into the mid-70's. A few lingering showers will be possible into Wednesday morning. Patchy fog is likely early Wednesday too, before we clear into sunshine in the afternoon.

A few comfortable days follow before the heat and humidity sky rockets into the weekend. More scattered thunderstorm activity is expected with the heat this weekend.