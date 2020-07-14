ICC trial starts for alleged jihadist crimes in Timbuktu

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court has opened the trial of an alleged Islamic extremist charged with policing a brutal Islamic regime in Timbuktu after al-Qaida-linked rebels overran the historic Malian desert city in 2012. The defendant sat in court Tuesday wearing a face mask and white headscarf. He is charged with involvement in crimes including rape, torture, enforced marriages and sexual slavery from April 2012 until the end of January 2013. He did not immediately enter a plea as the trial started.