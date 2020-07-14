Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera’s death was accidental drowning

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say an autopsy has confirmed that “Glee” star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning. The Ventura County Medical Examiner says Tuesday that Rivera showed no signs of traumatic injury or disease that might have contributed to the drowning and there was no initial indication that drugs or alcohol played a role. Rivera’s body was found Monday in Southern California’s Lake Piru, five days after she went missing while boating with her 4-year-old son. Rivera’s family issued its first public statement since her disappearance Tuesday, thanking those who searched for her and praising her ”everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit.”