Germany’s Merkel says she won’t weigh in on successor

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel has stressed that she will keep out of a debate on who should be her center-right bloc’s candidate to become Germany’s next leader after a state governor whose poll ratings shot up during the coronavirus pandemic gave her a grand reception. Merkel’s trip to Herrenchiemsee palace at the invitation of Bavarian governor Markus Soederon Tuesday fed speculation about jostling in her Union bloc. Merkel has been Germany’s leader since 2005 and says she won’t seek a fifth term to run for chancellor in the next election, expected in the fall of 2021. Her Christian Democratic Union party plans to choose a new leader and presumed standard-bearer in December.