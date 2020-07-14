German police chief quits in scandal over far-right threats

BERLIN (AP) — A German state’s police chief is stepping down over a scandal in which a left-wing lawmaker received threatening far-right mails after someone requested her personal details on a police computer. The interior minister of Hesse state, a central region that includes Frankfurt, said Tuesday that police chief Udo Muench asked to be sent into early retirement. The minsiter said Muench took responsibility for failings “that he does not have to answer for alone.” A prominent politician with the opposition Left Party, Janine Wissler, recently received threatening mails signed “NSU 2.0.” That was an apparent reference to the National Socialist Underground, a far-right group that killed 10 people between 2000 and 2007.