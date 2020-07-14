France celebrates virus heroes on redesigned Bastille Day

PARIS (AP) — France is honoring nurses, ambulance drivers, supermarket cashiers and others on its biggest national holiday Tuesday. Bastille Day’s usual grandiose military parade in Paris is being redesigned this year to celebrate heroes of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also closed to the public for fear of new virus infections. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to highlight France’s successes in combating its worst crisis since World War II. But his critics plan to highlight France’s failures, too, with a protest across town from the main military ceremony. They will march to Bastille plaza, where the French Revolution was born on July 14, 1789.