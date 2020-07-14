Foreign workers struggle to return to UAE amid virus limbo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of foreign residents of the United Arab Emirates are struggling to return to the country after a lockdown over the coronavirus. Before the lockdown, foreign workers who had planned work trips, holidays or wanted to be in their homeland amid the pandemic flew out of the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven emirates that’s home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. They left behind jobs, families, homes and other responsibilities to which they always planned to return. But some tell The Associated Press they still face challenges in trying to come back.