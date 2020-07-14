Foie gras back on the menu in California after court ruling

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Foie gras is back on the menu in California after a judge ruled the rich dish can’t be prevented from being brought in from out of state. California’s ban on the delicacy, the fattened liver of a duck or goose, was challenged by out-of-state producers. An appeals court upheld the ban. But on Tuesday a judge ruled for the plaintiffs, including farmers in Canada and New York. The judge says the sale of foie gras doesn’t violate the law if the seller is outside of California and the product is given to a third-party delivery service and brought into the state.