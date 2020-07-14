Flash Flood Warning until TUE 2:00 PM CDT

Flash Flood Warning until TUE 2:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR
NORTHERN CLARK COUNTY…
At 1152 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Three to four inches of rain have
already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage
and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Abbotsford, Colby, Thorp, Loyal, Greenwood, Owen, Dorchester,
Longwood, Reseburg, Willard, Withee, Unity, Curtiss, Atwood,
Eidsvold, Seven Sister Mounds, The Blue Swamp and Junction.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1/2 inch are possible in the warned
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED