Flash Flood Warning until TUE 2:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR

NORTHERN CLARK COUNTY…

At 1152 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Three to four inches of rain have

already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Abbotsford, Colby, Thorp, Loyal, Greenwood, Owen, Dorchester,

Longwood, Reseburg, Willard, Withee, Unity, Curtiss, Atwood,

Eidsvold, Seven Sister Mounds, The Blue Swamp and Junction.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1/2 inch are possible in the warned

area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED