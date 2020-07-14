Ethiopia enters 3rd week of internet shutdown after unrest

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ethiopia is entering its third week without internet service for almost everyone after days of deadly unrest. The government in Africa’s diplomatic and aviation hub has said it’s trying to prevent speech that could further inflame ethnic tensions. Monitoring group NetBlocks says some fixed-line internet has started to return but the more widespread mobile internet remains cut. The internet shutdown has damaged the economy in Africa’s second most populous nation as it struggles with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. It also has revived some fears of government repression.