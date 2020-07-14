Eau Claire launches ‘Adopt-A-Park’ initiative

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The city of Eau Claire is looking for community residents to help beautify local parks.

The city kick-started its "Adopt-A-Park" initiative which assigns sections of public parks to groups or individuals looking to provide service needed in those areas.

Some parks have already been adopted by private and public groups, who will complete service tasks such as planting flower beds at Owen Park and removing invasive species near Phoenix Park.

Parks officials say the goal of the program is to build community pride and ownership throughout Eau Claire and make the city's parks more welcoming.

"We have a beautiful set of trails throughout the Chippewa Valley, as well as within the city of Eau Claire, our parks," said Julie Booth, program supervisor for Eau Claire's Parks, Recreation and Forestry Division. "When community members see themselves as stewards of our area, it so much helps our crew and our staff to be able to just do more for our community."

Once adopted, the park's sections will be assigned to that individual or group for two years. Anybody who is interested can volunteer.

If you are interested in volunteering, email Julie Booth at recvolunteers@eauclairewi.gov or tap/click here.