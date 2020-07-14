Democrat Gideon wins primary, will face GOP Sen Collins

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon has beaten two Democrats for the right to challenge U.S. Sen. Susan Collins this fall. Gideon, who’s raised $23 million in her Senate bid, turned back challenges by activist Betsy Sweet and attorney Bre Kidman on Tuesday. Collins, a centrist Republican seeking a fifth term, is a top Democratic target and viewed as vulnerable in a state where a tradition of political independence is clashing with rising polarization and partisanship. Gideon will further boost her fundraising haul with the victory. A $3.7 million crowdsourced fund for Collins’ challenger was established during the Senate fight over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation.