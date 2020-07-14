COVID-19 creates challenges for new Colfax/Elk Mound golf team

Colfax (WQOW) - Ryan Krall is excited to see what his new golf team will produce, if given the chance.

The coronavirus pandemic is threatening to cancel, or at the least change, the fall high school sports season in Wisconsin. That includes the creation of the new Colfax/Elk Mound girls golf program.

So excited to bring Elk Mound on board for the 2020 WIAA girls golf season. Any girls intereted in playing should follow the information below to join our virtual team meeting tomorrow night! https://t.co/Xu7DIGoVgj — Colfax - Elk Mound Girls Golf (@ColfaxEMGolf) July 14, 2020

Between 8-13 girls are expected to play in the co-op program this fall, Krall said. The first team meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night via Zoom.

"It's really to have the girls have a chance to see each other. To see who they're going to play with," he said. "It will be interesting to see how they interact with each other the first time, being virtual."

Colfax only returns one player from last season, which Krall said could help this group adjust to what's expected to be a very different-looking season.

The team's first practice is scheduled for August 10. The first meet on the calendar is August 14, Krall said.

"Hopefully we can hit the ground running and be ready to go if we get that chance," he said.

The WIAA has not canceled any fall sports, but the presence of COVID-19 has altered summer activities.

WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson told WKOW-TV he recommends providing three seasons of sports opportunities to athletes, but competitions may need to be rescheduled to limit travel.

"The idea of our traditional conference may have to take a back seat this year," Anderson said.

Krall said working out logistics will be a main concern for the golf team.

"We're used to piling in vans and throwing bags of clubs in the back. That doesn't seem like something that's going to be an option," he said. "This is going to be a tough first go for us, but we'll figure it out."