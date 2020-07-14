City seeking public input for Carson Park development

Eau Claire (WQOW)- July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and the city of Eau Claire is asking for your help to figure out what improvements should be made at Carson Park.

Eau Claire's Parks, Recreation and Forestry Division launched an online survey to hear public input and help guide decision making as part of Carson Park's master plan for development.

The survey is the first step in a planning project to identify potential changes, upgrades or additions to meet the changing recreational needs of Eau Claire.

So far, more than 500 people have responded, but officials hope to hear from the entire community.

"A park means a lot of things to a lot of different people, and we want to hear what people want to see in their park," said Steve Plaza, parks, forest, cemetery, building & grounds manager for the City of Eau Claire. "Carson Park is wonderful right now, but we also want to plan for today and also the future.

Plaza said he has not seen the results of the survey already submitted but expects the public to seek improvement to picnic areas, pedestrian trails, and ball fields.

The survey will remain open until August 2.

To take the survey, tap/click here.