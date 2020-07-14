Back to the ’80s: Andrew McCarthy writing ‘Brat Pack’ book

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew McCarthy is ready to relive — on paper — his “Brat Pack” years. Grand Central Publishing announced Tuesday that McCarthy’s “Brat: An ’80s Story” will come out next spring. Grand Central is calling the book “a revealing look at coming of age in a maelstrom, reckoning with conflicted ambition, innocence, addiction and masculinity.” McCarthy is calling it a long-delayed reckoning. McCarthy was widely known in the ’80s for such films as “Pretty In Pink” and “St. Elmo’s Fire,” and for his association, at least as seen by the media, with such contemporaries as Rob Lowe and Molly Ringwald.