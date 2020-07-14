Global shares drop on jitters over virus, China-US friction

TOKYO (AP) — Share have fallen in Europe and Asia as skepticism sets in about the recent upward momentum in global markets. Benchmarks in France, Germany and Britain fell Tuesday after a day of losses in Asian markets. Adding to jitters that extended from Wall Street into Asian trading was the White House’s decision to reject nearly all Chinese maritime claims in the South China Sea. The world’s largest economies have been sparring over everything from the pandemic to human rights. Markets around the world have been getting a painful reminder of the threat the pandemic poses to the economy, as reopenings bring on fresh spikes in coronavirus cases.