Armenia-Azerbaijan border fighting escalates, 16 killed

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have fought with heavy artillery and drones, leaving at least 16 people killed on both sides. Skirmishes on the volatile border between the two nations that began Sunday marked the worst outbreak of hostilities in years between the two South Caucasus nations. The neighbors in the South Caucasus have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan that has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. International efforts to settle the conflict have stalled.