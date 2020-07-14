Amazon unveils shopping cart that knows what you’re buying

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has a new cure for long supermarket lines: a smart shopping cart. The grocery cart, which Amazon unveiled on Tuesday, uses cameras, sensors and a scale to automatically detect what shoppers drop in. It keeps a tally and then charges their Amazon account when they leave the store, no cashier needed. The cart, called Amazon Dash Cart, is the latest attempt by Amazon to shake up the supermarket industry and offer a solution to long checkout lines. Amazon’s cart will first show up at a new Los Angeles supermarket Amazon is opening later this year. The store will have cashiers, but Amazon said it wanted to give shoppers another option to bypass any lines.