Wild drop interim tag to make Dean Evason full-time coach

The Minnesota Wild have made Dean Evason their full-time head coach. The club signed him to a two-year contract extension at the commencement of training camp for the restarted NHL season. Evason’s deal will expire after the 2021-22 season. The 55-year-old was promoted to interim coach on Feb. 14 when Bruce Boudreau was fired. The Wild went 8-4 under him until the virus outbreak prompted the league to shut down. Minnesota will play Vancouver in the qualifying round of the 24-team tournament. The a best-of-five series begins on Aug. 2.