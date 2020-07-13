WHO boss slams ‘mixed messages’ from leaders on coronavirus

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s chief has slammed some government leaders for sending mixed messages on the coronavirus and warned that their failures to stop spiraling national outbreaks mean there would be no return to normal “for the foreseeable future.” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus did not call out specific politicians for criticism but said Monday that “too many countries are headed in the wrong direction” with the pandemic and some were not taking the proper steps to curb infections. The director-general’s remarks in Geneva came a day after WHO reported yet another worldwide record of more than 230,000 confirmed cases in 24 hours. More than half came from the United States and Brazil alone.